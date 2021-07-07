Haiti’s Head of State is assassinated

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise has been shot and killed by gunmen, some of whom are believed to be foreigners.

Prime Minister Claude Joseph made the announcement earlier today.

Mr. Moise’s wife was also wounded during the incident this morning.

She has been hospitalised.

Prime minister Joseph has called on the population for calm and indicated that the police and the army would maintain order.

The Prime Minister has described the attackers as mercenaries.

The attack took place at around 1:00am.

Reports say the group of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke in Spanish, attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and thus mortally wounded the Head of State.

Prime Minister Joseph described the assassination as “an odious, inhuman and barbaric act”.

He said the security situation in the country is under the control of the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister said all measures are taken to guarantee the continuity of the State and protect the nation.

Democracy and the republic will win.