Government is questioned on its source of gasoline when the market opens

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

Questions are raised over where the government intends to source its gas from, when it opens the market.

While the Finance Minister describes Opposition queries as ridiculous.

During debate on the Finance Bill yesterday, Opposition Senator Jerlene John said the State must clear the air on its suppliers.

Ms. John further questioned how the prices would be set.

She says the Bill is mum on that matter.

However in response Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Opposition is trying to make the debate about the economy and that is wrong.

Earlier in the debate Energy Minister Stuart Young said the Opposition is trying to inject fear into the population.