TTPS detain one of its own

The police service detains one of its own and 2 women in connection with illegal arms, ammunition and stolen jewelry.

A statement from the TTPS says the trio was arrested in the southern division with 85 rounds of assorted ammunition, a quantity of jewelry and a .38 Special Revolver.

According to the release PCs Sandy and Maynard were on mobile patrol in the Debe Trace area at around 2:30 am on Monday when they observed a white Toyota Axio proceeding along the roadway.

The vehicle was stopped and the occupants, ages 30, 22, and 20, as well as the vehicle, were searched by the officers and the items seized.

The 85 rounds of ammunition seized by the officers comprised 55 rounds of 9MM, 17 rounds of .38 Special, 7 rounds of 45, 4 rounds of 5.56 and 1 round each of .40 and .92 ammunition.

Charges are expected to be laid later today.

The group will also face charges for breaking the curfew.

Enquiries are continuing.