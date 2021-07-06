I955 FM


Petroleum dealers believe opening up the gas market will benefit the economy

Posted on July 6, 2021
Head of the Petroleum Dealers Association Robin Naraysingh

Head of the Petroleum Dealers Association Robin Naraysingh weighs in on government’s plan to open the market.

He says a rebate system should be adopted.

Mr. Naraysingh believes it will be to the benefit of the economy.

He believes a meeting with the government and stakeholders will prove fruitful.

Speaking on the TV6 Morning Edition he said this country has a good chance to change the business environment for the better, in terms of fuel efficiency and prices.

