One Independent Senator says changes to the selection process for the top CoP will cost unnecessary millions

Independent Senator Anthony Viera

A motion to annul the selection process for the top CoP and his deputy has no success in the Upper House.

In his contribution yesterday one member of the independent bench said it does not breach the constitution.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark filed the motion.

However Independent Senator Anthony Viera said COVID-19 has already rocked the country and there was no need to create more havoc with this motion.

Senator Viera was also of the view that changing the process now, will be too expensive.

Meanwhile Senate Vice President Nigel De Freitas maintains the Bill is above board.

The Government Senator also stressed there was no conspiracy or hidden agenda.

The motion failed in the Senate yesterday.

Commissioner Gary Griffith last week announced he would be going up for a second term as top CoP.