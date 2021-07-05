17-year-old murdered in Malabar

A 17-year-old boy is shot and killed in Malabar.

The boy is Javaughn Alvarez.

He was from Mahogany Drive.

Last Saturday at around 4:30pm Javaughn was at his home when he was called outside.

He had a conversation with some people in a Nissan Tiida and was returning to the house when he was shot.

It is reported the shot came from one of the men who got out of the Tiida.

The man shot the teenager, got back into the car and it sped off.

Javaughn was pronounced dead at the Arima Hospital.

Police say they found 10 spent shells at the scene of the shooting.

Meanwhile, investigations continue into another murder over the weekend.

The victim is 22-year-old Miguel Alexander.

He was shot near his Pump Trace home in Laventille yesterday morning.

His body was found in a track.

It is believed he was shot several times.

Police found and seized 6 spent 9MM shells, 3 live rounds of the same ammunition and one projectile.

These 2 killings have pushed the murder toll to 182 for the year so far.