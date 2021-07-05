I955 FM


Brother and sister charged with Kadijah Flament’s murder

July 5, 2021
Kadijah Flament

A brother and sister are charged with the murder of Kadijah Flament.

The 2 are to appear in court today.

The woman charged is 18-years-old.

Her brother is a 27-year-old scrap iron dealer.

Another female suspect is under police guard at the St. Anns Hospital.

She tested positive for COVID-19.

She is a nurse who was said to be a close friend of Ms. Flament and the legal guardian of her 8-year-old daughter.

Ms. Flament was reported missing on June 10th.

The order to charge the 2 came from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

