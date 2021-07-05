I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Opposition raises red flag on plans to open up gas sector

Posted on July 5, 2021 by admin
MP Anita Haynes

The Opposition is raising a red flag over government plans to open up the gas sector.

MP Anita Haynes says the People’s National Movement is promising competition in the market, but she wonders who will stand to benefit.

She says the Energy Minister assured a ceiling will be set on prices but she is not comforted.

Ms. Haynes is also expressing concern over the future of the National Petroleum Company.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday she said taxpayers must demand answers on how the country’s revenue is being spent.

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *