Opposition raises red flag on plans to open up gas sector

MP Anita Haynes

The Opposition is raising a red flag over government plans to open up the gas sector.

MP Anita Haynes says the People’s National Movement is promising competition in the market, but she wonders who will stand to benefit.

She says the Energy Minister assured a ceiling will be set on prices but she is not comforted.

Ms. Haynes is also expressing concern over the future of the National Petroleum Company.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday she said taxpayers must demand answers on how the country’s revenue is being spent.