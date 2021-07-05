Government moves ahead with plans to privatize the port of Port of Spain

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says he is confident the privatization of the port will be successful.

He says despite the economic challenges facing the country there are entities very interested in this country.

According to Minister Sinanan, the geographic location of this country has boosted its appeal.

Still, the Minister says the process will not be rushed.

The Seamen and Water Front Workers Union has been against the privatization.

However the Minister believes the support of the labour movement will be helpful in the process.

Speaking on the TV6 Morning Edition today the Minister said the International Development Bank is currently reviewing the Expression Of Interest (E.O.I).