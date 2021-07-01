Police probe 2 murders in separate in Curepe and south Oropouche.

In the latest incident, David Phillip was shot and killed in Curepe overnight, mere minutes before the curfew started.

He was gunned down at Ramgoolie Trace around 8:20pm.

Residents say they heard gunshots in the area and upon checking they found Mr. Phillip lying along the roadway near Caps Bar.

The police were contacted.

And investigations continue into the murder of Ryan Johnitty.

Mr. Johnitty was killed at his home in south Oropouche on Monday night.

His vehicle was also stolen.

He was found dead by his parents on Tuesday evening.

His body bore stab wounds to the back and neck.

Police say there was also a plastic bag fastened with a belt around his neck.

It is said Mr. Johnitty’s house was ransacked and valuable items were stolen.