Prime Minister says the dream of autonomy for Tobago could be over

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley admits without the support of the Opposition the dream of autonomy for Tobago is over.

He told a press conference yesterday, all that can be imagined as greater autonomy for the sister isle is contained in what is now being proposed before the Parliament.

However he said it needs the support of the United National Congress.

The Prime Minister also denied claims by the other side that the legislation offered nothing.

However during a media briefing of her own, the Opposition Leader defended her party’s walkout of the parliament.

Mrs. Kamla Persad Bissessar said the Bill does not reflect the will of the people of Tobago.

She was adamant that Tuesday’s action was one of principle in that the house of democracy was being contrary to its own standing orders.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said Tobagonians are not happy with the legislation.