Thousands of primary school students to sit S.E.A today

Thousands of students are now preparing to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment today.

Nineteen thousand six hundred and fifty one students are writing today’s exam.

The Ministry of Education says 9,904 boys and 9,747 girls are doing the examination today.

Education Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly has sent words of encouragement to the students.

She says they are unique, having had to prepare for the examination in a pandemic.

Minister Gadsby Dolly hailed the commitment of parents who stood by their children.

According to the Ministry all COVID-19 protocols are to be followed at the examination centers across the country.

And the organisation representing primary schools principals says everything is in place to facilitate the examination.

Vice President Nirmala Dindial yesterday said in spite of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, principals have done the best they can do.

However Mrs. Dindial said there are some concerns expressed by parents of students writing the exam.

She assured the Primary School Principals Association remains committed to the students and their safety.