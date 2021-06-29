Police continue to investigate murder in Tunapuna

Police continue investigations into the murder of Rodney Nibblette.

Mr. Nibblette also known as ‘Bugs’ was shot dead in Tunapuna at around 7 o’clock on Sunday night.

According to police reports, residents of First Trace, off Maingot Road, reported hearing several explosions.

Upon checking they found the lifeless body of Mr. Nibblette in a pool of blood near his home.

Police were then contacted.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killing.