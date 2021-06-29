I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Police continue to investigate murder in Tunapuna

Posted on June 29, 2021 by admin

Police continue investigations into the murder of Rodney Nibblette.

Mr. Nibblette also known as ‘Bugs’ was shot dead in Tunapuna at around 7 o’clock on Sunday night.

According to police reports, residents of First Trace, off Maingot Road, reported hearing several explosions.

Upon checking they found the lifeless body of Mr. Nibblette in a pool of blood near his home.

Police were then contacted.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *