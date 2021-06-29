Transport Minister pressed on border reopening

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan promises to say more about the planned reopening of the country’s borders.

Prime Minster Dr. Keith Rowley last weekend announced the July 17th reopening.

Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh posed questions to the Minister on the issue in the Parliament yesterday.

In response Minister Sinanan said the details would be revealed in the coming days.

St. Augustine MP Khadija Ameen then pressed Minister Sinanan on the position of Caribbean Airlines regarding increased repatriations.

Once again he assured answers would be available soon.

But Member of Parliament for Naparima, Rodney Charles was not satisfied.

He had some advice for the Minister.

The exchange took place during the question and answer session in the Parliament yesterday.