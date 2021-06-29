I955 FM


Opposition Leader not convinced

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

The leader of the Opposition is not convinced the government has the best interest of the people at heart.

Kamla Persad Bissessar says the Bills now being debated in the parliament are not likely to better the living standards of Tobagonians.

At her united national congress’ virtual meeting last night, Mrs. Persad Bissessar says the government is not being honest when it comes to its promises to the people of Tobago.

Responding to the government’s criticisms of the UNC’s failure to contest the seats in Tobago, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said it was out of respect for the people of Tobago.

She also said the government and its leader appear to be clueless as to the views of the people of Tobago.

She said the PNM government is hypocritical when it comes to dealing with the people of Tobago and their rights.

