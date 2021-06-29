Debate continues as Tobago seeks greater autonomy

Minister Camille Robinson-Regis

It’s day number 2 of the debate on the 2 Tobago Bills, which are aimed at giving Tobago greater autonomy.

Yesterday in the Lower House, hours were spent on debating the report of the Joint Select Committee, which was headed by Camille Robinson-Regis.

Minister Robinson-Regis piloted the motion to adopt the report of the JSC on the Constitution Amendment Tobago Self Government Bill 2020.

The Minister suggested that an archipelagic State couldn’t be separated in the way suggested by some during consultations.

She said if the Bills are passed and Tobago gets greater autonomy, the phrase ‘Tobago is a ward of Trinidad’ would be removed.

However in response to Mrs. Robinson Regis presentation Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh said the government cares nothing for the people of Tobago.

The Couva south MP was also a member of the JSC.

Later Opposition MP Rodney Charles said his side would not support the Bills.

He said the government needs to consult with the people.

And Tobago west MP Shamfa Cudjoe called on Tobagonians to reject the comments of the Opposition.

She said the Bill is in the best interest to Tobago.

Ms. Cudjoe said claims that the Bill is retrograde are false.

The time is now for Tobago self-government.

They were speaking in the Lower House yesterday.