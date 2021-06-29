Taxi drivers stage a strike

Head of the Taxi Drivers Network, Adrian Acosta

Taxi drivers to embark on a day of rest and reflection today.

The drivers are protesting the State’s decision to keep the seating capacity at 50%.

President of the Taxi Driver’s Network, Adrian Acosta says the group has appealed to government to increase seating capacity to 75 percent.

However, he says this has not happened.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Acosta said drivers are set to make good on their promise and protest is sanctioned.

Mr. Acosta also accused the government of failing to meet with the body for talks on the matter.

Last month maxi-taxi capacity was reduced to 50% to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

But taxi drivers say they are struggling to make ends meet.