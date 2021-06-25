National Security personnel unearth plot to free inmates at Maximum Security Prison

National Security personnel believe they have unearthed a plot to free inmates from the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca after discovering a cache of weapons and explosives buried close to the prison.

Among the things found were C4 explosives and detonators.

Officers of the Special Operations Response Team and the National Security Special Operations Group (NSSOG) made the discovery during an operation just before midnight on Wednesday.

An emergency meeting was called yesterday by Acting Commissioner of Prisons Shamshudeen Mohammed to discuss new and improved security measures and to help police ascertain those behind the crime and those targeted for escape.

Yesterday Commissioner Mohammed said dangerous people must not be underestimated.

And while Commissioner Mohammed did not specify he made it clear he and his officers are set to tighten the reins of security.

And the Prison Officers Association echoed similar sentiments.

President Cerron Richards said another jailbreak has been averted.

He described the find was quite alarming and it could have been a life threatening situation.

Mr. Richards also said these kinds of issues came up at a recent meeting with Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.

Mr. Richards also highlighted the need for of a medical plan and vehicles in the service.