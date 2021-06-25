7 more COVID related deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths are recorded.

The Ministry of Health says the number of fatalities in the country now stands at 775.

The Ministry says the persons were 4 elderly males and 1 elderly female with comorbidities.

Also dead are 1 elderly male and 1 middle aged female with out comorbidities.

According to the release there are 222 new cases

There are a total of 7,640 active positive cases.

The Ministry also said there are 412 patients at hospital and 6,854 are in home isolation.

According to the ministry 23,014 persons have so far recovered.