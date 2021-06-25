Reported decline in Tobago’s COVID caseload

Dr. Anthony Thompson of Tobago’s County Medical Office of Health

A reported decline in Tobago’s COVID-19 caseload.

This according to COVID-19 Task Force member Dr. Anthony Thompson.

Dr. Thompson who operates out of the office of the County Medical Officer of Health provided the island’s latest clinical update, during the Tobago COVID-19 media briefing yesterday.

The reduction in numbers also means a lower 7-day rolling average.

Dr. Thompson also revealed that of the 7 samples flagged for genomic sequencing, 2 of them had insufficient material for sequencing while the other 5 are still pending.

He said despite the good news the war is not over and persons must still adhere to all COVID protocols.