Hypertension figures in Tobago worrying

Posted on June 25, 2021 by admin
Acting General Manager of Primary Care Services at the Tobago Regional Health Authority Dr. Roxanne Mitchell

One medical practitioner is sounding the alarm regarding hypertension numbers in Tobago. 

Acting General Manager of Primary Care Services at the Tobago Regional Health Authority Dr. Roxanne Mitchell tells of a significant number of persons coming forward for vaccination at the Magdalena vaccination site presenting with high blood pressure. 

She says this is a major cause of concern. 

Over 14,000 persons have registered for the vaccine thus far and Dr. Mitchell notes the increase in vaccination rate since the Magdalena Grand was added as a vaccination site. 

Dr. Mitchell was speaking during the weekly Tobago COVID-19 update yesterday.

