UNC Councilor resigns

UNC councilor attached to the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Maharaj

Councilor for Cumuto/Tamana, Anil Maharaj has resigned as Chairman of the Finance, Planning and Allocation of Resources Committee at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

Councilor Maharaj’s resignation comes hours after his colleagues from the Peoples National Movement called for him to go.

The United National Congress Councilor has been charged with misbehavior in public office and is now on bail.

This morning, via a news release from his party, the Councilor said he intends to robustly defend himself against these allegations.

Public Relations Officer of the UNC Dr. Kirk Meighoo said the Councilor did the honorable thing.

It is alleged that between January and June 2021, Mr. Maharaj demanded $15,000 from a contractor at the corporation.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Dr. Meghoo said what goes for one must go for all.

Councilor Maharaj said he remains committed to his Burgesses and the regional corporation.

Efforts to reach him this morning were not successful.

Newscenter 5 was told he was attending a council meeting.