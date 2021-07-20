OWTU tells of hundreds of millions missing from Petrotrin pension fund

OWTU head, Ancel Roget

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union says hundreds of millions of dollars are missing from the pension fund of former Petrotrin employees.

And OWTU head, Ancel Roget wants to know where the money gone.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday Mr. Roget said over 200 million dollars cannot be accounted for, and he said they are prepared to go to court to retrieve it.

The cessation of Petrotrin’s operations on November 30th 2018 meant that the Petrotrin employee pension plan became a closed plan.

However, actuaries valued the plan at over 130 million per annum despite the fact that no new monies through employee and sponsor contributions were going into the fund.

Mr. Roget said the pension funds figures are reading incorrect and as such the fund is in danger.

Mr. Roget said over the years the OWTU could have demanded more money but the union took the responsible route.

He said former Petrotrin workers are being robbed and government must be held accountable.

The OWTU head said government has made it a habit to do as it pleases and condemns those who are seeking answers.

The union has retained the services of former Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj S.C. who has already sent two pre-action protocol letters to all parties involved.