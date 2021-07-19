Wife of assassinated Haitian President has returned home

Wife of assasinated Haitian President, Martine Moïse

The wife of Haiti’s assassinated President Martine Moïse has returned from Miami to bury her husband.

She was wounded in the July 7th attack at their private home.

The first lady returned home last Saturday after her release from a Miami hospital.

Her arrival was unannounced and surprised many in the country of more than 11 million people still reeling from the assassination of Jovenel Moïse.

Martine Moïse disembarked the flight at the Port-au-Prince Airport wearing a black dress, a black bulletproof jacket, a black facemask, and her right arm in a black sling.

Reports say Mrs. Moise slowly walked down the steps of what appeared to be a private plane.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and other officials greeted her.

President Moise’s funeral is carded for this coming Saturday.

Jovenel Moïse’s funeral will take place in the northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien

Mrs. Moise returned to Haiti hours after a key group of international diplomats appeared to snub the man currently running Haiti by urging another politician, the designated Prime Minister, to form a government.

Mr. Joseph has been leading Haiti with the backing of police and the military despite the fact that President Moïse had announced his replacement a day before he was killed.

Minister of Elections, Matthias Pierre says it is clear; Claude Joseph is the acting Prime Minister.

The Minister said there are now some priorities.

Prime Minister Joseph and his allies argue that the designated successor, Ariel Henry, was never sworn in, though he pledged to work with him and with Joseph Lambert, the head of Haiti’s Inactive Senate.