Family of Brother Resistance denying rumors of his death being due to COVID

Lutalo Masimba aka Brother Resistance

The family of Lutalo Masimba, more lovingly known by his stage name Brother Resistance, is denying rumors of his death being due to COVID-19.

The entertainer and former President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Association is being mourned by his family, close relatives, and the uncountable number of persons his radiant energy imprinted on.

In a release the family says it is therefore with great disappointment during this trying time that there has arisen a need to clarify certain bits of incorrect banter, which are floating across both social media and the general media.

They say Mr. Masimba did not pass away because of COVID-19, any COVID-19-related complications, or because of any issues as a result of him taking the Sinopharm vaccine.

They say in fact, he was fully vaccinated having received his 2nd dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on June 28th.

It says just over a month ago, he was diagnosed with cancer and had started receiving treatment and was not ailing contrary to media reports.

It says details of the live stream of his funeral service will be released when the plans have been finalized.