PNM Councilors call for resignation of UNC Councilor Anil Maharaj

UNC councilor attached to the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation

Councilors of the ruling Peoples National Movement in the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation are calling for the resignation of their colleague from the Opposition, United National Congress Anil Maharaj.

Mr. Maharaj has been charged with misbehavior in public office.

Last week he was granted $130,000 bail with a surety.

He has to return to court on August 4th.

PNM members on the council plan to hold a news conference today to make their demand for his removal.

Officers of the Anti Corruption Investigations Bureau arrested Mr. Maharaj.

He was charged after a meeting between officers of the bureau and the Director of public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.

It is reported that between January 1st and June 30th this year Councilor Maharaj demanded the sum of $15,000 from a contractor at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

Mr. Maharaj is the Chairman of the corporation’s Finance Committee.