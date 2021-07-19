I955 FM


CAL says all systems are go for flights

Posted on July 19, 2021

Caribbean Airlines say all systems are go for flights now that the borders have reopened.

The borders opened yesterday July 17th.

Yesterday Communications Manager Dionne Ligore said proper protocols are in place.

She also gave an update on the discussion with the union, with regard to the planned retrenchment of over 400 workers.

Two weeks ago the union said the dismissal of the workers was unacceptable and called for talks with the airline on the way forward.

