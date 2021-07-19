PM says he is not forcing anyone to take vaccine

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister says he is not forcing anyone to take the COVID vaccine but it is in the interest of the public to do so.

This as he seeks to clear the air on a recent statement he made regarding the now much talked about issue of mandatory vaccination.

Dr. Keith Rowley on Saturday said legally forcing people to take the vaccine for COVID-19 is not at this time on the table.



He said it is not something his Cabinet is addressing.

At the COVID media update Dr. Rowley said the vaccines are working worldwide.

He believes with the data now available, Trinidad and Tobago would want to be on the side of those who use the vaccines to save lives.