2 drive-through vaccination sites to be established

Two drive-through vaccination sites are being established, as the authorities reach for herd immunity.
Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh yesterday said the Wallerfield Racetrack in Cumuto has been turned into a COVID-19 vaccination site for members of the public.
It becomes operational tomorrow and will cater for persons who will be vaccinated while in their vehicles.
Minister Deyalsingh also revealed a 2nd drive-through will be established at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
