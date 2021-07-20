I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

2 drive-through vaccination sites to be established

Posted on July 20, 2021 by admin

Two drive-through vaccination sites are being established, as the authorities reach for herd immunity.

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh yesterday said the Wallerfield Racetrack in Cumuto has been turned into a COVID-19 vaccination site for members of the public.

It becomes operational tomorrow and will cater for persons who will be vaccinated while in their vehicles.

Minister Deyalsingh also revealed a 2nd drive-through will be established at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *