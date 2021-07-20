2 drive-through vaccination sites to be established

Two drive-through vaccination sites are being established, as the authorities reach for herd immunity.

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh yesterday said the Wallerfield Racetrack in Cumuto has been turned into a COVID-19 vaccination site for members of the public.

It becomes operational tomorrow and will cater for persons who will be vaccinated while in their vehicles.

Minister Deyalsingh also revealed a 2nd drive-through will be established at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.