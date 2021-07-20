Opposition Leader says Minister of Health appears to be exhausted after error made during COVID media update

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Trinidad and Tobago’s Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says the Minister of Health appears to be exhausted on the job.

She says Terrance Deyalsingh may be having a melt down.

At the virtual report of her United National Congress last evening, Mrs. Persad Bissessar again cast some doubt over the work of Minister Deyalsingh and his team.

She then referred to an error made by Minister Deyalsingh at yesterday’s COVID media update.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar lamented the growing number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus.

Up to yesterday there were 998 COVID related deaths in the twin island republic.

The 6 additional deaths take the toll two short of the 1,000 mark.

The Ministry of Health said 181 new cases of the virus were also recorded.

The active caseload is now 5,742.

The Ministry says 306 people are at hospital and 87 at step down facilities.

It says 149 people are at State quarantine facilities and 5168 at home self-isolation.