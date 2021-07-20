I955 FM


Dr. Maryam Abdool Richards admits fatigue has stepped in among members of Ministry’s health team

Posted on July 20, 2021
Dr. Maryam Abdool Richards

A member of Minister Deyalsingh’s health team, Dr. Maryam Abdool Richards is admitting fatigue has stepped in among members of staff.

Principal Medical Officer in charge of institutions, Dr. Abdool Richards said yesterday while the experts are working to protect the nation and treat with COVID-19, they too are feeling the strain.

Dr. Abdool Richards assured that while more information about vaccines continues to come forward, the jabs are safe.

Dr. Abdool Richards said she received her 1st shot in Deigo Martin in March and her 2nd shot in Tacarigua on June 11th.

