T&T reaches milestone of 1,000 deaths due to COVID

It is being called a grim milestone; 1,000 people in Trinidad and Tobago have now died of the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed 2 more patients have died of the virus, bringing the total number to one thousand.
The patients are 1 elderly female with co-morbidities and 1 middle-aged male with no underlying conditions.
Among the latest deaths are Dr. Dhiyan Mahabir and prison officer, Nixon Lokai.
Dr. Mahabir was a consultant attached to the Emergency Department of the San Fernando General Hospital.
The doctor was taken to hospital after a colleague found him sick 2 weeks ago.
After he was found, he was taken to the High Dependency Unit of the hospital.
His relatives say he contracted the virus and was not vaccinated.
