Health Minister tells people in the retail sector to get vaccinated in order to reopen

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

The Health Minister is telling people working in the retail sector to get their vaccinations now.

Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday said the government wants to reopen the retail sector, but that can only happen if those within get themselves vaccinated.

The authorities are now pushing hard to have as many people vaccinated so as to reach herd immunity in quick time.

But the Minister is not advising members of the public to go to these mass vaccination sites, but instead they are being told to access the vaccines via over 100 health centers across the country.

According to Minister Deyalsingh herd immunity can only be reached if close to 100% of adults in the county get vaccinated.