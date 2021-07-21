100 people receive grants to do work on their homes

Social Development Minister, Donna Cox

Over 100 people will be able to do work on their homes because of the grants from the National Social Development Program.

At a distribution ceremony yesterday Social Development Minister, Donna Cox said the cheques are ready and waiting to be collected.

She said the grants allow the country’s housing stock to be improved.

Lavern Spencer is one of the recipients of the grants.

She is from Laventille and she told reporters she was happy to receive the cheque after years of waiting.

Minister Cox said there are others who will find relief in the distribution of the grants.

The Ministry is reminding people that one of the main qualifications for such a grant is a means test.