Bail denied for Moruga man found with 138 kilos of marijuana

Bail is denied to a Moruga man found with 138 kilos of marijuana.

Nathan Daniel, of Lanse Mitan Road, Moruga appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He was charged with being in illegal possession of 138 kilos of marijuana.

Mr. Daniel was arrested around 7.15am on Sunday near the Caroni Bridge along the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway.

Members of the Special Operations Response Team intercepted a silver Nissan Cube.

On checking the vehicle, the officers reportedly found a large quantity of marijuana in the trunk.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph Police Station where he was later charged.

The marijuana was weighed and it amounted to 137.9 kilos.

Three other persons, who were arrested at Grand Bazaar in connection to this same incident, were later released.