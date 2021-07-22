National Security Minister saddened by reports of 2 missing fishermen

It is believed the body found in waters off Point Lisas is that of Parasram Boodoo.

Mr. Boodoo and his friend Navindra Garib were reported missing on Monday this week.

Up to yesterday’s discovery relatives of the 2 fishermen were hopeful.

But their hopes were dashed with the discovery of the body believed to be Mr. Boodoo’s.

Searches were conducted over the last 2 days.

Their vessel was found on a beach in Granville and the engine at a house nearby.

The Member of Parliament for Couva north Ravi Ratiram yesterday pleaded with the government to set up a presence of Coast Guard patrols in the Carlibay area.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday expressed his deepest condolences and he said everything is being done to protect fisher folk.

The discovery yesterday came on the anniversary of the killing of 5 Orange Valley fishermen in 2019.