No bail for Guyanese national on 9 sexual related charges

A 31-year-old Guyanese national has been denied bail during his appearance in the Siparia Magistrates Court, on 9 sexual charges.

The man is accused of committing sexual offences against his 11-year-old niece.

The accused, an operator, has since been remanded pending criminal tracing from his homeland.

He was charged after the girl and her father told police of the series of sexual assaults over a one-year period.

According to the girl, during the alleged acts, which occurred from June 2020 to June 2021, her uncle sexually penetrated and touched her inappropriately.

The suspect has been charged with 7 counts of sexual penetration and 2 counts of sexual touching of a child.

He will reappear in the Siparia Magistrates Court on August 16th.