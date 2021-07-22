A 45-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a Valencia man.

The woman was expected to appear virtually before an Arima Magistrate yesterday to answer to the offence, which occurred early 2021.

The TTPS says Ms. Sumatie Aroon, also called ‘Sumatie Ramroop’ and ‘Cindy’, of Sangre Grande, was also charged with 2 counts of false imprisonment, 2 counts of kidnapping and 1 count of wounding with intent.

The charges were laid following the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.

The 29-year-old victim, Kevon Francois, was found dead with chop wounds to his back at the Heights of Guanapo, Arima, on Saturday 6th March 2021.

The TTPS says investigations into the incident resulted in the arrest of Shem Charles, who was charged with murder on Saturday 17th July 2021.