CMO says no evidence of ‘Delta Strain’ present in T&T

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasam says there is no evidence that the Delta Strain of the coronavirus is present in this country.

The first Delta case was identified in December 2020, and the strain spread rapidly becoming the dominant strain of the virus in both India and then Great Britain, and now the US.



Speaking at the COVID-19 media briefing yesterday CMO, Dr. Roshan Parasram said the P1 Variant is the most dominant strain of the virus in this country.



He said this has been supported through genetic testing of samples from this country.



He again urged members of the public to get vaccinated.