I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

UNC candidate for Toco/Sangre Grande says woman in video is not her…evidence can be seen in the teeth

Posted on July 23, 2020 by newscenter5

The United National Congress candidate for Toco/Sangre Grande, Nabila Greene says the woman in a video being showered with money is not her.

And she says evidence of this can be seen in the teeth.

On Tuesday a video was circulated on social media purporting to be that of Ms. Greene laying on a bed in a brasserie as a man showers her with money.

More videos purporting to be that of Ms. Greene circulated on Wednesday, which forced her to issue a statement to rubbish efforts to tarnish her character, as there is no resemblance to her.

On her Toco/Sangre Grande Facebook page a still from the video was taken and placed next to a photo of her to highlight that the difference in the teeth of both women.

Ms. Greene said there is absolutely no resemblance between her and the woman in the video.

Ms. Greene said the photos and videos alleging to be her were disgusting displays of gutter politics at its worst.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *