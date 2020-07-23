PNM billboards vandalised

Billboards belonging to the campaign of the Peoples National Movement’s candidate for Chaguanas east have been vandalised.

Leading the campaign for candidate Clarence Rambarat, Paula Gopee Scoon yesterday said it was the first incident of its kind in the lead up to the August 10th General Election.

She said a report has been made to the police.

Ms. Gopee Scoon said the situation would not interfere with the drive of the campaign.