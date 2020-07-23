33-year-old man charged with sexual penetration and giving narcotics to a 15-year-old female

Sex charges are leveled against a 33-year-old man from Diego Martin.
He is accused of sexually penetrating and given narcotics to a 15-year-old female.
The TTPS says the suspect, was held by officers of the Western Division Child Protection Unit and Criminal Investigations Department on July 18th.
He was charged with 4 counts of sexual penetration of a child and 2 counts of giving narcotics to a child.
The arrest follows a comprehensive investigation by WPC Spencer of the Western Division CPU into a report surrounding the alleged assault and drugging of the girl.
According to the alleged victim’s account, during the period April 2020 – July 2020 she was made to have sexual intercourse with the man at his home.
The girl also told police she was made to smoke marijuana on 2 occasions.
The suspect was charged yesterday and was expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate yesterday.
