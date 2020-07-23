I955 FM


DOMA says new COVID cases no surprise

Posted on July 23, 2020 by newscenter5
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud

No surprise says Port of Spain business operators following yesterday’s COVID scare in the city.

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud tells Newscenter 5 the possibility always existed with the traffic of people in and out of businesses.

However he is convinced the authorities have the situation well in hand.

The DOMA head said the COVID-19 safety guidelines would continue to be observed at business places in Port of Spain.

Mr. Aboud also expressed confidence that the management of Pennywise will do the right things.

