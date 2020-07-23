New COVID 19 infections cause panic

Two new infections have caused panic and forced the closure of branches of the Pennywise Cosmetic stores in Port of Spain.

Fears also extended to the El Socorro branch of the First Citizens Bank.

A visit by a contact of 1 of the 2 new cases caused a shutdown of Pennywise Cosmetics at the Long Circular Mall and Charlotte Street in Port of Spain yesterday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram said yesterday the positive patient had symptoms of the virus for about a week before she sought medical attention.

But in that week the 63-year-old woman moved around in public spaces, including Pennywise.

He said the local infection should not cause panic.

The branches of the cosmetic store were closed for sanitisation exercises and are to reopen today.

The Ministry of Health last evening confirmed another positive case.

This brings the country total to 141.

The Ministry said the latest case is not imported and investigations into the origin of the infection are taking place.

Since Monday, 4 people were confirmed positive.

Last night Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley called on the public to follow the Public Health Regulations.

Dr. Rowley said there are some who return to the country and are refusing to go into quarantine.

He also said gatherings are being held which could lead to a spread of the virus.

Dr. Rowley was speaking at a political meeting in Tunapuna.