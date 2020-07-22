Coronavirus positive cases has increased

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh

The number of positive cases of the Coronavirus has been increased to 139.

Two new cases were confirmed yesterday.

Yesterday afternoon the Ministry of Health said one of the cases is imported.

It is said the patient recently returned from Canada.

The origin of the second infection is being investigated.

The ministry said the total number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the University of the West Indies for testing is 6,174.

There are now 7 patients at the Caura Hospital and 124 people have been discharged.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of National Security said in the past week 2 large groups of nationals returned from Grenada, and Canada.

Most of the returnees are said to be in quarantine at the expense of the state.

The Ministry said 4 persons who recently returned tested positive, 3 from Grenada and 1 from the United States.