MET office says tropical depression expected to become a tropical storm later today

The MET office says tropical depression number seven is showing more organization this morning and is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

It says at 5 o’clock this morning, the system was located at approximately 2065 km east of the Windward Islands, centered near 10.0 north, 42.4 west

The system is moving west-northwest at 19 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h.

The MET office says a further increase in forward speed is expected and westward motion should continue through to Friday.

It says some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Current analyses suggest that on its current track, the center of the system is forecast to reach the southern Windward Islands by Saturday morning and is expected to move just north of Trinidad and Tobago.