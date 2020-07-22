Body of baby found at landfill in Claxton Bay

The body of a baby estimated to be about 3 days old has been found at the landfill in Claxton Bay.

Scavengers at the Forrest Park Landfill found the body of the baby among garbage on Monday.

Reports say the find at the landfill was made shortly before midday.

It is said at around 11:30 police officers performing extra duties at the landfill were alerted by a security officer.

The officers found the child’s body in a brown cardboard box in a part of the landfill called “The Pit.”

Officers of the Couva CID responded and the body was removed to the San Fernando Mortuary.