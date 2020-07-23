PM says he welcomes being sued by Dr. Roodal Moonilal

Opposition MP, Dr. Roodal Moonilal

The Prime Minister says he would welcome being sued by opposition MP, Dr. Roodal Moonilal for statements he made at a Tobago meeting of his party.

Dr. Keith Rowley last night repeated his reference to a newspaper report in which the police are said to have uncovered corruption to the tune of half a billion dollars, at the Estate Management and Business Development Company.

Dr. Moonilal has threatened to sue the Prime Minister for implicating him in the matter.

Dr. Rowley is not troubled by the threat of legal action.

He said it might be a good thing for the country.

He also responded to another former Minister of the last government, Jack Warner.

Mr. Warner has sought to put some distance between himself as National Security Minister and a deal for the purchases of 2 Coast Guard vessels from a Dutch company.

Jack Warner

But Dr. Rowley said he never named Jack Warner in the statements.

The Prime Minister has been saying the Kamla Persad Bissessar led Peoples Partnership squandered, mismanaged and stole the country’s financial resources during its term in office.