Barbados and St. Vincent under hurricane watch

Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are under a hurricane watch, as tropical storm Gonzalo barrels its way to the Windward Islands.

At 11 o’clock Gonzalo was about 885 miles east of the southern Windward Islands, with sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

Gonzalo is moving towards the west near 14 miles per hour.

Its center will approach the islands tomorrow night and move further on Saturday.

Interests in the Windward Islands are being told to monitor the progress of the system.

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley is telling her people to be prepared for the storm.

Ms. Mottley said last evening; the relevant agencies are getting ready.

The National Hurricane Center says Gonzalo is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 7 inches in Barbados and the Windward Islands from Friday night through Sunday night.

It is also likely to produce total rain accumulations of 1 to 2 inches over Trinidad and Tobago.