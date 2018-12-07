UN Human Rights Chief concerned about Denmark’s plan to house foreign criminals on island south of capital

U.N. Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet is concerned about Denmark’s plan to house some foreign criminals on a tiny island south of the capital.

The government of Denmark yesterday proposed using Lindholm Island for up to 100 criminals whose sentence of deportation cannot be carried out because they risk torture or execution in their home country.

The plan is the government’s latest bid to curb immigration.

The Immigration Ministry even has a tracker counting the tightening of immigration legislation on its website.

Critics say the plan is draconian but it is supported by the government’s Anti-Immigrant Ally, the Danish People’s Party.

Speaking with journalists in Geneva yesterday, Ms. Bachelet said she intends to monitor the plan and discuss it with the Danish government.

She said the world has already seen the negative impact of such policies of isolation.

She said depriving immigrants of their liberty, isolating them, and stigmatising them will only increase their vulnerability.

Under the plan, the criminals could leave the island during the day but would have to report their whereabouts to authorities and return at night.